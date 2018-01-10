Rebecca Zoshak, a language specialist at Penn State, will appear on “Jeopardy” on Thursday.
Rebecca Zoshak, a language specialist at Penn State, will appear on “Jeopardy” on Thursday. Jeopardy Productions Inc. Photo provided
Rebecca Zoshak, a language specialist at Penn State, will appear on “Jeopardy” on Thursday. Jeopardy Productions Inc. Photo provided

State College

Penn State language specialist to be contestant on ‘Jeopardy’

From CDT staff reports

January 10, 2018 04:47 PM

A language specialist from Penn State was a contestant on “Jeopardy,” and the episode is scheduled to air Thursday.

Rebecca Zoshak has worked at Penn State Law since 2012, and according to her biography on Penn State’s website, her interests include teaching humor in the second language classroom, language play, teacher education and English for Specific Purposes, with a focus on legal writing.

Zoshak received a bachlor’s degree in radio/television/film from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in teaching English as a second language from Penn State.

Zoshak isn’t the only Centre Countian to appear on “Jeopardy.” Therese Jones, Vivek Srikrishnan and Jim Coder were contestants on the show as well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video