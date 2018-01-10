Penn State language specialist to be contestant on ‘Jeopardy’

A language specialist from Penn State was a contestant on “Jeopardy,” and the episode is scheduled to air Thursday.
Rebecca Zoshak has worked at Penn State Law since 2012, and according to her biography on Penn State’s website, her interests include teaching humor in the second language classroom, language play, teacher education and English for Specific Purposes, with a focus on legal writing.
Zoshak received a bachlor’s degree in radio/television/film from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in teaching English as a second language from Penn State.
Zoshak isn’t the only Centre Countian to appear on “Jeopardy.” Therese Jones, Vivek Srikrishnan and Jim Coder were contestants on the show as well.
