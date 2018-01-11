A crew makes repairs to a broken water main on East Park Avenue on Thursday.
A crew makes repairs to a broken water main on East Park Avenue on Thursday. Sarah Rafacz srafacz@centredaily.com
A crew makes repairs to a broken water main on East Park Avenue on Thursday. Sarah Rafacz srafacz@centredaily.com

State College

Water main break reported along East Park Avenue

From CDT staff reports

January 11, 2018 02:18 PM

A water main break has been reported along East Park Avenue between Allen Road and North Atherton Street.

The alert, which was issued by the Penn State University Park emergency notification Twitter at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, said that Park Avenue has been restricted to one lane and advises drivers to avoid the area.

The State College Borough Water Authority said some residences and buildings in the area will experience a water shutoff until repairs can be made. The main is expected to be fixed by 5 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video