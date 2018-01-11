Water main break reported along East Park Avenue

A water main break has been reported along East Park Avenue between Allen Road and North Atherton Street.
The alert, which was issued by the Penn State University Park emergency notification Twitter at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, said that Park Avenue has been restricted to one lane and advises drivers to avoid the area.
The State College Borough Water Authority said some residences and buildings in the area will experience a water shutoff until repairs can be made. The main is expected to be fixed by 5 p.m.
