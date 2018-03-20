‘Unfortunate accident’ happened when he fell to his death, police say

A 43-year-old Bellefonte man was transported to the hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead after a 28-foot fall from a State College apartment building Tuesday, according to State College police.
C.E. Concrete owner Corey E. Eicher fell at about 9:26 a.m. at 456 E. Beaver Ave. from a fifth floor balcony at Beaver Terrace Apartments. He was performing construction repairs at the time of the incident.
The fall was deemed accidental by police after video from the top of the building was reviewed. Police said the video was “pretty clear cut” and called it an “unfortunate accident.”
There was no equipment failure that contributed to his fall and there were three or four coworkers working with the man at the time of the incident, according to police.
Police said an autopsy is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Associated Realty Property Management owner Mark Bigatel said the work being completed was for the Beaver Terrace Apartments homeowner’s association. ARPM manages the property.
“We knew the individual, and we express our condolences to his family,” Bigatel said. “We’re shocked. He was very careful about his work. We’ve known him for a long time, and he’s an excellent person who did excellent work. That’s all we know. This is tragic.”
