How much snow has Centre County gotten so far and how much more is expected?

Centre County residents not yet ready for spring were in luck Wednesday, when a late-season nor’easter blanketed the area with snow.
With school canceled in the State College Area, children were free all day to go sledding and build snowmen at least one more time.
As forecasted, the storm hit mainly the portion of Centre County south of Interstate 80, with the most accumulation in the southernmost townships.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, 6.2 inches were recorded by 3:13 p.m. in Pine Grove Mills in Ferguson Township. Meanwhile, 5.3 inches were recorded in Lemont, 5 in Pine Hall, 4.5 in Boalsburg and 4 in State College and Stormstown. The Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap area recorded about 3 inches.
While the Bellefonte Area School District did not cancel classes, it did call off all after-school activities.
Centre Region Parks and Recreation held a fun contest for kids to use their snow day to submit photos on Facebook of their best spring-themed snowmen. The contest yielded a collection of creative photos of kids with snowmen wearing swimsuits, holding boogie boards, laying out on beach towels and altogether looking ready for a day in the sun.
The snowfall tapered off in the late afternoon to early evening, but according to the NWS and AccuWeather, Centre County is not quite in the clear.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of central Pennsylvania along the I-80 corridor until 8 p.m., when periods of light to moderate snow can be expected as temperatures start to drop. According to the NWS, there’s 50 percent chance of snow until midnight with a possible additional accumulation of about an inch. Drivers are advised to plan for areas of difficult travel and reduced visibility through the Wednesday evening commute, with road conditions varying from wet to slushy to snow covered.
Travelers can stay up to date on road conditions and hazards by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter.
