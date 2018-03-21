Coroner’s report released on man who fell from balcony

In what police called an “unfortunate accident,” a 43-year-old Bellefonte man died Tuesday after he fell from a fifth-floor balcony while making construction repairs.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed after the autopsy Wednesday evening that Corey E. Eicher died as a result of head trauma suffered in the 28-foot fall and that the cause of death is accidental.
The incident occurred at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday while Eicher, owner of C.E. Concrete, was working at Beaver Terrace Apartments at 456 E. Beaver Ave. in State College.
State College police deemed the fall accidental after reviewing a video retrieved from the top of the building.
There was no equipment failure that contributed to his fall and there were three or four co-workers working with the man at the time of the incident, according to police.
Associated Realty Property Management owner Mark Bigatel said the work being completed was for the Beaver Terrace Apartments homeowner’s association. ARPM manages the property.
“We knew the individual, and we express our condolences to his family,” Bigatel said. “We’re shocked. He was very careful about his work. We’ve known him for a long time, and he’s an excellent person who did excellent work. That’s all we know. This is tragic.”
