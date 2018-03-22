This ‘Pitch Perfect’ star is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center

Comedian and actor Adam DeVine will be performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 24. Adam Ray of “MADtv” fame will provide the opening act .
DeVine’s face has popped up in numerous television and film projects throughout the last few years, including “Pitch Perfect,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Workaholics,” and “Modern Family.”
His next project, the action comedy “Game Over, Man!,” will premiere Friday on Netflix and reunite him with “Workaholics” co-stars Blake Anderson and Anders Holm.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium and the Penn State Downtown Theatre. They can also be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by dialing 800-745-3000.
