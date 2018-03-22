What caused a State College man to crash into a house?

A 77-year-old State College man fell asleep in his Subaru Outback before crashing into the garage of a home at 1233 University Drive on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but the garage and 2018 Audi in the garage sustained significant damage, according to State College police.
Kenneth Mcilvried was driving at about 25 mph when he fell asleep, crossed the road and drove over a curb before striking the garage.
It is not known if the residents were home at the time of the incident.
Mcilvried was charged with a summary count of disregarding a traffic lane.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported Alpha Fire Company responded to the incident with State College police.
