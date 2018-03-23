Pedestrian seriously injured in crash with vehicle, police say

A man is being treated for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries" after police say he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
The pedestrian, whom police identified only as a 35-year-old man, was crossing the intersection of North Atherton Street and Woodland Drive when he was hit the vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old male driver, according to State College police.
He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment.
The details of the crash are still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or through an anonymous tip.
