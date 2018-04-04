This State College convenience store could be redeveloped into a new mixed-use building

A downtown State College convenience store could be torn down and redeveloped into a mixed-used building if a rezoning request is approved.
HFL Corporation, owner of Fresh-N-Fill at 401 S. Pugh St., would like to build a four-story commercial and residential structure on the parcel because "business has dropped off and the property has become somewhat rundown," according to company consultant Herm Slaybough.
However, he said the parcel needs to be rezoned to commercial for those plans to be made possible.
"Under the ROA (residential office) designation, which it currently is, development rights are very limited, and quite frankly, financially makes it unfeasible to redevelop the property," Slaybough said at Monday's State College Borough Council meeting.
Never miss a local story.
The building would include 1,500 square feet of commercial/retail space on the ground floor and three floors of apartments above. The company doesn't yet know what would fill the commercial space, but it could be used for offices, a convenience store or other retail.
The 12 residential units (four four-bedroom apartments on each floor) would be intended for students and young professionals, architect Michael Haluga said. State College borough ordinance requires that the building include one affordable housing unit, but Slaybough said that it would be possible to split it up into two two-bedroom units.
The plans could accommodate 18 parking spaces, which would be either underneath the raised part of the building or exposed and screened off from the adjacent residential area. The parking would be accessible from East Nittany Avenue.
When the current building was constructed in the early 1970s, the parcel was zoned commercial, Slaybough said. However, the zoning district shifted north in 1975, leading the parcel to be rezoned as residential office.
Slaybough said the proposed rezoning would just be an extension of the current commercial district. For example, across Nittany Avenue from the parcel is Nicholas Towers, which is zoned commercial.
Borough council unanimously voted to refer the zoning map amendment to the planning commission for review and recommendation.
Comments