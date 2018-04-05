Here's another new place to get Ye Olde College Diner's grilled stickies

Fans of Ye Olde College Diner's grilled stickies are having a good week.
Starting April 16, The Corner Room will begin carrying the stickies for consumption in-house and in retail packages to go. The news comes days after the Penn State Berkey Creamery launched a new flavor of ice cream called "grilled stickies."
The Corner Room is owned by Hotel State College and Company. In a press release, CEO Joe Shulman expressed a desire to maintain tradition in State College.
"We couldn't be happier to add this nostalgic brand to our historic lineup. The quality and tradition associated with the Diner's grilled stickie pairs perfectly with our quest to continue to offer tried and true brands to our students, alumni and the State College community," Shulman said.
Ye Olde College Diner owner Dan Rallis could not be reached for comment, but was quoted in the press release.
"We will continue to make our grilled stickies for The Corner Room in an upgraded production facility located in Centre County to insure the quality everyone has learned to expect," Rallis said.
In January, Rallis told WTAJ that the new facility would be located in Boalsburg. He said that he did not plan to renew his lease at 126 W. College Ave. and that the diner could close unless someone else took it over.
Comments