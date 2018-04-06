There's a new arts festival coming to State College. You can start planning now

If you like theater, dance or festivals then consider keeping the weekend of June 22 free.
The first annual Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest will offer three full days of community programing in State College, performing, producing and workshop hosting as only 19 different arts organizations can. Events will run from June 22- 24 at various locations downtown.
Tempest Productions spearheaded the team-up , drawing support from groups like Black Cat Belly Dance, State High Thespians and Nittany Ballet. A marketing grant from the Centre County Convention and Visitors Bureau and funding courtesy of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts kept the wheels turning.
"We're only strong when we're working together," Cynthia Mazzant, co-artistic director of Tempest Productions, said during a pre-launch party held earlier this week.
The festival will be run entirely by volunteers and embrace a variety-is-the-spice-of-life approach to programming. In the course of a single Friday, visitors can attend a dance party in Sidney Friedman Park, then walk down to Martin Luther King Plaza for Poetry in Performance and later head to attic of the State Theatre for something called Beer and Puppets.
Each presumably has a different built-in audience that could bleed together by the virtue of sheer proximity.
"It was a way to show this community that there is a strong arts presence," Mazzant said.
Nathan Rufo and the rest of the comic foursome behind Happy Valley Improv were among the founding members of the festival. He's enjoyed the opportunity to meet more people throughout the community, especially other artists.
"We're doing it to meet more people. We want to be involved in the arts scene," Rufo said.
For more information on the festival, visit centralpatheatre.com.
