Here's what will be replacing the Fraser Street Deli in downtown State College

The spot at 109 South Fraser Street is trading sandwiches for wheatgrass shots.
Salud Juicery will open inside the Fraser Street Deli's home of 13 years. Owners Josh and Cristin Guiher announced that they were closing the business last December.
But about that juice: Salud's menu includes a selection of shots, smoothies and hot beverages.
There's something called "The Jungle VIP," a blend of pineapple, banana, strawberry, orange, coconut and almond milk that should not be confused with the "Smilin' Irish" and its pairing of spinach, kale, lemon, apple and cucumber.
"Our stuff is not only really healthy for you but it really tastes good," Rodney Grettler, proprietor of the State College location, said.
The interior remodeling has almost been completed and Grettler is hoping to open the juicery sometime in May. Visitors should expect to find pamphlets waiting with information on every single ingredient featured in each beverage and fruit/nut/granola bowl.
"Millennials are now looking at the ingredients," Grettler said.
