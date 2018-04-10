A new restaurant will open Wednesday in Nittany Mall

Come Wednesday you'll never have to worry about being stranded in the middle of Nittany Mall without access to a wrap again.
Happy Wraps will take over the spot vacated by Old State Deli earlier this year with a selection of meats, cheeses and vegetarian options. Owners Gary and Sharon Landon thought that the mall was missing a fresh sandwich option.
"We're not Old State Deli but we fit in the same mold," Gary Landon said.
The menu will carry wraps, sandwiches, salads and eventually soups. Landon said that they hope to add a delivery and catering service.
People can either choose from a selection of fresh ingredients to build their own wraps from scratch or stick with the tried and true options available.
