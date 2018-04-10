Another downtown State College bar to close

Darkhorse Tavern will close its doors after more than 20 years in State College. The tavern announced on social media Monday that July 15 will be its last day of operation.
"After many years in the hospitality industry, the previous owner has decided to retire," a statement on Facebook read.
The statement went on to thank the tavern's patrons, employees and vendors. Located at 127 E. Calder Way, Darkhorse served a variety of beer, mix drinks and food.
Owners of the tavern could not immediately be reached for comment.
The announcement follows a string of recent closures in downtown State College, including the All-American Rathskeller and the upcoming closure of Herwig's Austrian Bistro.
