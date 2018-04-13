Patton Township supervisors OK ordinance to prohibit open containers of alcohol on public property

The Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved an open container of liquor control ordinance in the township.
The ordinance prohibits open containers of alcohol on public property, including streets, sidewalks, parking lots, parking garages, parks and other public spaces. Offenders could face fines "not less than $50 and not more than $500" per conviction.
"I think it's something we need to have," township resident Scott Miller said. "Every other township around here has an ordinance for this."
The ordinance applies to everyone within the township.
