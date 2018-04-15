Crews respond to crash in State College

A two-vehicle crash caused traffic congestion in State College.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Atherton Street and Rolling Ridge Drive. A Honda S2000 sustained heavy front end damage in the crash, and a SUV also had front end damage. It is unclear how the crash occurred.
A State College police officer declined comment on the crash. It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.
Crews worked to clean debris from the road, which had a lane closed for more than an hour.
The vehicles were towed from the scene.
