Will State College vote to get rid of overnight parking on Penn State football weekends?

State College Borough Council is considering doing away with a longstanding practice of not enforcing overnight street and lawn parking restrictions during home Penn State football game weekends.
The request for a pilot program came from the Highlands Civic Association.
Council discussed the issue at its April 2 meeting and April 9 work session. A straw poll at that time revealed that only Councilman Dan Murphy and Borough Council President Evan Myers are against the idea.
Council directed borough Manager Tom Fountaine to prepare a proposal that would incorporate the full enforcement of the overnight parking restrictions at all times, while providing a program to provide a permit system that would allow residents to obtain permits for overnight parking. Council also indicated that it would consider a fee for overnight permits.
The Transportation Commission made a recommendation to enforce the ordinance as it's written and not grant permission to park between 2-6 a.m. for any special events or at any other time.
Council is expected to take final action Monday.
Brent Rice, former University Park Undergraduate Association speaker of assembly, started a petition on change.org to save overnight parking during football weekends. By early afternoon Monday, it had garnered 721 signatures, with a goal of 1,000.
"This move will end a more than 40-year tradition of opening our streets to returning alumni, family and friends to take part in the magic of downtown State College. Many residents and students alike have called this move anti-community and have pleaded with council to reconsider ending this welcoming tradition," the petition says.
Douglas Shontz, borough communications specialist, said in an email Monday that if council votes on the issue then an enforcement announcement will be made by 10 a.m. Tuesday about when whatever change it may take goes into effect.
So it's unclear whether this could affect parking for Blue-White Weekend.
State College Borough Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 243 S. Allen St.
