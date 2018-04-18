Downtown State College Improvement District names new executive director

The Downtown State College Improvement District has appointed a new executive director.

Longtime State College businessman Rob Schmidt will lead the organization in its mission to "make downtown a vibrant place to live, work and play."

“Rob’s years of management in the media industry will serve him and our organization well in this role," Sharon Herlocher, board chairman, said in a release. "He understands the challenges in the current business climate. He understands what it takes to be an effective collaborator both as a volunteer and as a leader. Mostly he understands this community. We are extremely excited to have him with our organization."

Schmidt was previously the publisher and general manager of Barash Media and the Centre County Gazette.

DSCID is a Neighborhood Improvement District that extends from Atherton Street to Sowers Street, College Avenue to Highland Alley. The organization works with more than 350 local businesses and a handful of volunteers to keep the town clean and welcoming.

“A thriving downtown is essential to our community,” Schmidt said in the release. “What all Improvement Districts have in common is their underlying purpose to improve conditions for businesses; attract and retain businesses; and improve the overall experience for those who use the district. I look forward to working with all stakeholder’s who collectively determine which services to provide to meet the district’s unique needs.”

Irene Miller stepped down as DSCID's executive director in March after about seven months on the job. She's now the vice president of membership engagement at the Chamber of Business and Industry Centre County.