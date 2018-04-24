What can you do to help traffic flow in Atherton Street construction zones?

Lane closures on North Atherton Street will likely persist until the construction project finishes up in 2019, which means continued traffic congestion and travel delays. However, there's something drivers can do to help improve traffic flow in the area: Listen to the signs.
Drivers might be tempted to immediately shift lanes when they see a sign signaling a lane closure ahead, but if it reads "Use both lanes to the merge point," you should do just that, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer Marla Fannin.
The "zipper merge" is when drivers stay in the closing lane until the end, then take turns to merge into the other lane — much like how the teeth of a zipper operate. This can help cut down on traffic congestion because more of the roadway is being utilized.
"For the most part that does seem to be working," Fannin said. "However, that kind of pattern depends greatly on the courteousness of motorists."
Those in the open lane shouldn't straddle the line or tailgate as a means of keeping last-second mergers from pulling out ahead.
Fannin said tailgating is considered a "dangerous maneuver" simply because it increases the chances of rear-ending another driver.
PennDOT can't control people's driving habits but it advises drivers to be patient and take turns.
"We know that the work we’ve got going on in the State College area is an inconvenience for drivers..." she said. "The reality is that work needs to be done and we need the patience and cooperation of folks who are out there driving."
The North Atherton Street project is being completed in phases and will last through 2019. Work zones will stretch from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the contractor for the $12.8 million project, as previously reported. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists have several ways to keep up to date on the roadwork. PennDOT is working with Ferguson Township and State College borough to disseminate project information on their respective websites. Fannin said PennDOT District 2 is also in the process of creating a page dedicated to the project.
Comments