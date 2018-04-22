2 residents displaced in Sunday morning house fire

What started as a shed fire on Sunday morning quickly moved to the home at 148 Kuhns Lane in College Township, causing "significant damage" and displacing two residents, Alpha Fire Health and Safety Officer Svend Pedersen said.
Alpha Fire Compnay was first alerted to the fully involved shed fire by a volunteer who happened to live nearby. By the time the first extinguishing unit arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the back left corner of the home, and had run up through the attic area, with flames visible from the roof, Pedersen said.
The fire was then upgraded to a dwelling fire, and the Boalsburg Fire Company was called in to assist. Once units were on the scene, Pedersen said the fire was under control within 15 minutes.
"Our immediate efforts were e to locate the source of the fire and extinguish," Pedersen said. "The fire was primarily in the roof, however the rooms below it, particularly in that corner where the bedrooms were sustained significant damage from fire, from smoke and also from water."
According to Pedersen, there were two renters living in the home. The renter who was in the home at the time of the fire was not alerted to the blaze until she heard firefighters entering the residence.
Pedersen said there were no injuries to either resident, and no pets were in the home. However, fire, smoke and water damage makes the home unlivable for the time being.
"The entire backside of the roof is gone and there's significant damage to the structure," he said.
Once the fire was out, crews on the scene were opening up the roof and checking for anything that might be smoldering within the residence.
"The last thing we want to do is come back here today," Pedersen said. "We do not want want a rekindling to occur, so we're going to be methodical to ensure that the fire is out."
Pedersen did not yet know the cause of the fire, but said the fire marshal was on the scene to investigate. It was, however, determined that the fire did start in the shed.
In total, Alpha Fire Company brought three engines, two trucks, command units and rescue out of the Patton Township, College Township and borough stations. Boalsburg responded with a crew of six, and fire and State College police also assisted on the scene.
Comments