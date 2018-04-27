Changes are coming to this area McDonald's. Here's what to expect

Here's to finding out what "do you want fries with that" looks like in binary code.
Your Happy Meal is going digital thanks to a redesign at the McDonald's located next to the Nittany Mall in State College.
Following the lead of other McDonald's restaurants located around the world, the location 2821 E. College Ave will incorporate self-order kiosks, digital menu boards and table service in the dining room.
Customers will also be able to use the McDonald's mobile app to place and pay for orders as well as arrange for curbside service.
"We're grateful for the strong support McDonald's has received from this community for many years. That's why we're making sure the new building is even more comfortable and convenient for our customers," owner Joe Nyanko said.
The McDonald's of the future begins tomorrow.
