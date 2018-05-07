It started with anonymous donations. Now there's a new section at the AAUW book sale

SHARE COPY LINK An unknown individual donated thousands of comic books to the annual American Association of University Women annual book sale in State College. About half of the titles will be available at the annual sale slated for May 12-15, 2018. Frank Ready

An unknown individual donated thousands of comic books to the annual American Association of University Women annual book sale in State College. About half of the titles will be available at the annual sale slated for May 12-15, 2018. Frank Ready