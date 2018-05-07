It started with anonymous donations. Now there's a new section at the AAUW book sale

Last winter, an anonymous benefactor surreptitiously deposited approximately 4,000 comic books at AAUW's headquarters in Boalsburg before disappearing under the cover of darkness. "Who" is the operative question. "How" is a close runner up. "Why" gets a participation badge.
All that we know — all that we really need to know— is that beginning Saturday, there will be 36 boxes worth of future summer movie franchises neatly alphabetized and wrapped in plastic somewhere in the Snider Agricultural Arena.
This year marks the first in the history of the AAUW's annual Used Book Sale that there will be an entire section devoted exclusively to comics.
"Every year people always come up and say 'where are your comics?' and we never have any comics leftover," sale chairwoman Donna Trapp said.
This might be the year they break that streak. In March, a few thousand more comics were donated to the AAUW that will be held back until next year's sale.
It's a bummer, sure, but you have not truly grasped the meaning of expression "too much of a good thing" until there are three dozen boxes of superhero stories taking up space in your kitchen. On the bright side, Trapp and her family have a new place to stack their mail.
She worked 2-3 hours a night for four weeks in order to alphabetize the inventory. If "The Dark Knight Returns" winds up listed under "D" instead of "B" for Batman this weekend, don't blame her.
"I am not a comics person and that's the funny thing," Trapp said.
She also was not born yesterday. While most of the titles on sale will be priced at $1, Trapp said that she put aside a handful of rare (or rare-looking) issues for closer inspection. Included in that pile were a couple of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comics from the '80s that she's seen valued at anywhere from $100 to ten times that amount.
Until Trapp can determine exactly how many Benjamin Franklin's it takes to corral four pizza-eating turtles, the comics will remain safely out of reach.
If it's any consolation, there are still three rooms in Boalsburg stacked clear to the ceiling with boxes of books, games and other items of interest. Volunteers will begin relocating the inventory to the Ag Arena on Thursday night. Connie Schroeder, a member of the AAUW book sale team, said that the haul is about the same as they brought last year.
"We're salvaging a lot of treasures," Schroeder said.
The AAUW Used Book Sale will begin Saturday and run through Tuesday. It's open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. each day. For more information, visit www.aauwstatecollege.org.
