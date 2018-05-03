A float room is coming to State College. What is it and how can it help you?

You might be surprised to find out that there's a better way to float — or at least there will be later this summer.
If everything goes according to plan, Sarah Manzoni is hoping to open Saltwater State College in June at 2100 E. College Ave. Picture a tank that is 4 feet wide by 8 feet long, filled with 10 inches of skin temperature water and close to 1,000 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt.
"You kind of lose that sensation of where the water ends and where your skin begins," Manzoni said.
Believe it or not, that's actually a good thing. Manzoni — who has been a massage therapist for six years— became a convert after pitting some recurring headaches against a float center in Harrisburg.
"It was one of the most relaxing experiences I've ever had," she said.
At Saltwater State College, tank time will be divided into 60 minute slots. Manzoni said that the float experience can alleviate chemotherapy symptoms and reduce the swelling, muscle soreness and joint pain associated with pregnancy.
Clients will be able to control the level of brightness inside the tank and have the option of connecting their own music.
Manzoni said that she wants to provide an elevated experience, but realizes that getting people to step out of their comfort zones might pose a challenge. Fortunately there's a healthy curiosity gap already firmly in place.
"I've had a lot of questions about what it is," Manzoni said.
