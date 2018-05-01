Alpha fire crews battle building fire

Alpha fire crews spent two hours on the scene of a working building fire Monday night in College Township.
Crews were initially dispatched at 9:46 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm 253 Transfer Road. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the main trash building at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, Alpha said.
Assistant Chief Dennis Harris confirmed a deep-seated fire, and upgraded the call to a building fire.
When the quint apparatus arrived, firefighters secured a water supply and starting attacking the blaze with master streams, according to Alpha. Three additional engines and two trucks, along with utility, fire and state police also responded.
According to Alpha, all three aerial devices were used and four handlines were pulled to fight the blaze. In about an hour's time, the fire was under control.
Crews then spent another hour on the scene moving around debris and knocking down hot spots to eliminate the risk of rekindling.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire and total damage have not yet been reported.
