Strawberry Fields cafe prepares for summer opening

The name of the new eatery opening this summer in State College's Hamilton Plaza isn't exactly a mouthful. Which is fine — they'll have sandwiches for that.
Good Day Cafe is the offspring of Strawberry Fields and a $100,000 grant from the Centre Foundation and boy, is it growing up fast. The drywall is finished and painting (cream, with a splash of orange and green) is expected start in the next few days.
Project manager Sharyn Angle (you might know her from the Food for Thought truck) is targeting a still tentative July opening for the cafe, which will feature the requisite selection of coffee and foods made fresh to order. Taproot Kitchen, a local initiative that engages people with intellectual disabilities in the culinary arts, is lending an assist with the menu.
As for the name "Good Day Cafe," that didn't exactly drop from the sky either. A design team from Accuweather helped to develop the brand and logo.
The cafe has already posted ads for an assistant manager and will begin filling out the rest of its fully integrated staff — people with and without intellectual disabilities — later this month.
