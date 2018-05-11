For a donation, you can rappel down this State College building — or send your boss

And your boss thought that you had an attitude problem before.
In October, FaithCentre and Interfaith Human Service would like you to send your employer over the edge of The Fraser Centre, the 12-story building in downtown State College. Actually they'd like you to raise money for Centre County's low-income families, but a little incentive goes a long way in these situations.
The two Centre County nonprofits are partnering with Over the Edge Global, an organization that invites you to embrace your inner Batman and rappel down the side of a very tall building in exchange for a $1,000 donation to charity. Teamwork is encouraged.
"If a bunch of employees want to toss their boss over the edge they can put some money in the kitty," Wendy Vinhage, executive director of IHS, said.
A rousing game of "toss the boss" is just one variation. Extreme sports enthusiasts, adrenaline junkies and people who are just plain tired of waiting for the elevator are also encouraged to pass a hat around for the cause.
"We'll be working with people on creative ways to raise the money so that they are not intimidated," Vinhage said.
"Over the Edge" will launch at 6 p.m. on May 17 with a kick-off party at The Fraser Centre/Hyatt State College. You can reserve your spot on the FraserCentre roof with a $50 registration fee.
That deposit will be placed toward an individual or team's $1,000 donation goal, which is due by Oct. 11.
"We're trying to get as many people in the community to fundraise as possible," Vinhage said.
