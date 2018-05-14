A popular fast-food chain has its eyes set on State College

Admit it— dinner just tastes better out of a bucket.
According to the agenda for Thursday night's meeting of the State College Borough Planning Commission, a preliminary land development plan was submitted for a potential Kentucky Fried Chicken location at 1780 S. Atherton Street along Brand Road.
The plan that was submitted for review proposes that the bank building on the property be demolished to make room for a drive thru restaurant with an earth tone facade.
The KFC would have about 2,800-square-feet and would be the only location in Centre County since one closed several years ago at 2020 N. Atherton St.
