How will Atherton Street construction affect your Memorial Day travel?

Those traveling through the area on Memorial Day won't be slowed down by Atherton Street construction.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that roadwork will be suspended during the holiday weekend, May 25-28.
However, this week and the remainder of the month, crews will continue to work on replacing a waterline from the Northland Center to West Cherry Lane and performing relocation work from Blue Course Drive to Park Avenue, according to a press release.
Daylight lane closures will be in effect, with at least one travel lane available in each direction.
Drivers should be aware of flaggers on the roadway and are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zones.
The entire Atherton Street project will be completed in phases and will last through 2019, as previously reported. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., is the contractor for the $12.8 million project.
Comments