Another longtime Nittany Mall eatery will close this weekend

You're never too old to kiss your Auntie Anne goodbye.
The pretzel shop located just outside of Sears' former location inside the Nittany Mall will close on Sunday after more than 24 years of business. Cathy Williamson — who co-owns the operation with her husband, Randy — said that they simply ran out of money.
"Ever since Sears left, our sales have cut in half," Williamson said.
The anchor store was one of several Nittany Mall landmarks shuttered this year, including Bon-Ton and Garfield's Restaurant and Pub. Auntie Anne's neighborhood is now populated by many tenants like Planet Fitness and Centre Region Active Adult Center, which lack a traditional retail focus.
Williamson and her husband will start looking for new jobs soon. She said that she'll miss the customers most.
"Anne always told us that we were in the people business, not the pretzel business," Williamson said.
