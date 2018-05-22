No time to get to the gym? This State College business takes away that excuse

It takes Brad Cornali approximately 40 minutes to unpack his mobile fitness center. That's including the barbells, battle ropes and something called a "slosh pipe" that it turns out is mostly plastic filled with a precision mixture of water and sand. He's not great at this part yet. Cornali spent eight months planning Training 4 Life Mobile Fitness but has been living it for a grand total of 21 days. Plus, weights are heavy.
The trailer pulled into a State College parking lot hitched to the back of Cornali's white Tundra 4x4, plain except for a little bit of advertising on the side that lists circuit training, cross training, personal training and customized group workouts among the services that — if you pack them right — can apparently be made to fit comfortably inside a cargo bed that rivals a small U-Haul.
It's a niche piece of equipment, not terribly useful unless you plan — as Cornali does — to act as sort of a roving fitness guru, setting up shop in parks, cul-de-sacs or business complexes full of carpal tunnel battling office drones. Cornali bought his on eBay, from a man who ran an mobile fitness business in Colorado.
"I'm gradually buying attachments as I see what I need and what people want," Cornali said.
A tailored approach to fitness is part of what he's selling here — that and a jacked former Marine captain and instructor with the Federal Air Marshals. Cornali gets his kicks helping people identify and reach their goals and he's probably just as excited as you are that it can happen outside in the fresh air and sun without the overhead of some very expensive brick and mortar. That said, If you work out with him, your are going to work out with him. Hard.
"People seek that. They want to be challenged," Cornali said.
He envisions comfortably challenging up to 20 people at a time. Cornali can set up half as many stations in the parking lot — not a menu, just the day's specials. Like the size of the wall ball or kettlebells, the intensity of everything can be dialed up, down or swapped out entirely depending on the scope of the ambition at play.
Cornali is aware that a segment of his audience are people who are intimidated by gyms or just like the idea of exercising outdoors. What happens when there's frost in the ground or a chill on the air depends largely on how those people feel about layers and middling-level Hollywood sequels.
"Rocky worked out in Siberia with a log on his back," Cornali said.
For more information visit training4lifefitness.com or call 531-5544.
Comments