Downtown grocery store has something different on tap for upcoming beer sales

There are some new tables made out of some very old barn timbers sitting toward the front of McLanahan's Downtown Market in State College, where you'll soon be able to buy beer.
It's a nice spot, especially if you're lucky enough to get one of the chairs facing the large, pedestrian-level windows that gaze out onto South Allen Street. When the people watching gets slow, laptop or cellphone chargers can be plugged into any of the several power outlets built into the surface of the table.
"We hope it's welcoming. Personally, it reminds me of the '70s," general manager Jim French said.
McLanahan's started the application process for a license to sell beer and wine last June. French called it a direct response to requests made by customers.
Whether or not those requests included names like "Coors" or "Yuengling" is still being kept under wraps — along with a start date — but the selection will include some domestic options along with craft beers from around the world.
"We also feel it's important to support local breweries as well," assistant store manager Rob Monzillo said.
Customers will be able to purchase a prepaid card that will allow them to sample as little as 2 ounces (or more) from a lineup of 20 beer taps. If they like what they taste, six-packs will be available for purchase in the store's coolers.
French also hopes that people will sit at one of the new tables and enjoy a drink.
"We're expecting this to be a place where people might meet up and have a couple of drafts before they go to a club," French said.
