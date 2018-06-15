There's more places to eat, buy local in Centre County. Is there still enough demand?

Everybody raise a hand if you’ve been to a farmers market this season — actually, on second thought it might be easier to just count farmers markets. There are at least seven of them currently open for business in Centre County (or eight, if you count the brand new one that opened in Pine Grove Mills on Thursday outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church).
Another market ran for about five years in Lemont before closing permanently in 2016. Sue Smith, chairwoman of the Lemont Village Association, said that it just didn’t jive with the customers or the vendors, both of whom were spread thin among the other markets in town.
“There were just too many markets,” Smith said.
The one that pops up along Locust Lane does so like clockwork on Tuesdays that fall between May and November in downtown State College. Barrie Maser and his truck with the “Maser’s Garden Produce” insignia printed on the side occupy the side of the road closest to East College Ave, where the foot traffic is welcome and the car traffic is … well, tolerated.
On Fridays — yep, there’s a Friday market too — an influx of vendors typically pushes Maser and his selection of cucumbers, peppers and strawberries farther down the road. Last week's market was relatively quiet though.
“This one’s been a little sparse so far this spring,” Maser said.
Maser's Garden Produce has been coming to the Tuesday and Friday farmers markets in downtown State College since 2008. He sees a lot of familiar faces cycling through from week to week — but sometimes he thinks that he could see more. The customers say that they want to buy local and Maser believes them.
He used to do more business with restaurants but thinks that his produce will fetch a better price at the farmers market. On a good day, Maser theorizes a piece of squash there could sell for a dollar or more instead of the 50 cents a local eatery might pay. Some students even throw in a tip.
"The customers aren't as picky on the price as some of the restaurants are," Maser said.
Harrison Schailey — the chef that put the “Harrison” in Harrison’s Wine Grill and Catering — will occasionally comb a farmers market to fill out the local section of the State College restaurant’s menu. Once upon a time, he and business partner Kit Henshaw reasoned that a community restaurant should feature products made in that community.
Pricing can be an issue. Schailey said that he's purchasing local produce at a retail — not a wholesale — price. There's also no guarantee that a farmer will be carrying the amount of rutabagas, lettuce or cucumbers he might need to satisfy a revolving door of customers.
That part was easier when Schailey worked in California, where a warmer climate offered a regular variety of produce. December in Centre County might leave him struggling to think of a creative use for rutabaga. Like any other chef, Schailey has to take what he has and make it work.
"We don't really start our good produce and our good local stuff until August," Schailey said.
One of the places that Schailey gets his local produce is Tait Farm Foods, a family farm in Centre Hall, where owner Kim Tait has been for the past 30 years.
Tait said that the farm has a very consistent customer base that trusts them and the things that they grow. It’s growing it fast enough to meet the demand from local consumers that presents a challenge.
“At some point your demand outstrips what your supply is,” she said.
She can understand both sides of the equation — the farmers who go directly to the consumer to get the whole dollar and restaurants that are trying to main some consistency with their menu.
"You can't just be completely local. It's really hard," Tait said.
Nell Hanssen works with Groundwork Farms, a CSA (or Community Supported Agriculture) group made up of farmers from throughout the Penns Creek Watershed. Their customers pay for a season’s worth of farm produce at the top of the year, which is then delivered weekly to their front door.
It’s not like going to Wegmans and picking up a carton from a stack of strawberries. CSA deliveries are limited to what’s growing and in season, which can sometimes be a stumbling block for busy families who find it simpler to pick up all of their groceries in one place.
“I think a grocery store model is certainly the easiest place to get your food,” Hanssen said.
The size of Groundwork Farms clientele base has remained mostly consistent throughout the years and the same goes for the number of farmers involved. Hanssen said that every year it seems like there are new options available for people who would like to buy local produce.
There are other CSAs working in Bellefonte, Philipsburg, Spring Mills, Centre Hall and other locations scattered throughout Centre County, plus the aforementioned farmers markets.
“What I do know is that there are plenty of people in Centre County to support all of these markets,” Hanssen said.
Comments