Long-awaited Ten Thousand Villages store finally has a home in State College

Here's a little something for people who enjoy their goods handmade and artsy.

A Ten Thousand Villages store is expected to open in State College this September at 1341 S. Atherton St. Inside will be a large variety of crafts designed by artists working in developing countries.

Those same goods are sold in more than 300 locations around the world. Artisans are paid a mutually agreed upon price in advance for their work.

University Mennonite Church on Norma Street has been hosting Ten Thousand Villages sales for more than 20 years. Based on that popularity, a group of Centre County residents formed a nonprofit organization called Ten Thousand Villages of Central PA, Inc. in October 2016 with the goal of creating something more permanent.

Following almost two years of fundraisers and spreading the word at various community events, the group raised more than $125,000 to secure a location.

"We are excited to share the product and stories of our talented artisan partners in this new market, helping new customers create positive change with their purchases," Ten Thousand Villages CEO Carl Lundblad said.

For more on the local store, visit http://fairtradecentralpa.org/.