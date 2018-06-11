Thomas Rhett is coming to the BJC. Here's how to get tickets

Country music star Thomas Rhett is returning to the Bryce Jordan Center — this time as the main act.
The American Country Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year, who opened for Jason Aldean in 2016, is bringing his "Life Changes" tour to State College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The "It Goes Like This" and "Die a Happy Man" singer will be joined by Brett Young and Midland.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office, Eisenhower Auditorium and the Penn State Downtown Theatre, or online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
