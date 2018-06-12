A State College teen's birthday party was featured on 'Inside Edition.' Here's why

A State College teen had an extra special birthday this year — one she wasn't expecting.
Mariah Airey, 15, was stunned when she was greeted by 100 volunteers from A Soldier's Child Foundation for a surprise birthday party.
"We drove to this big industrial building, and I was a little creeped out because I didn't know what was going on," she told "Inside Edition." "So we walked in and they were like, "Oh, hi, are you Mariah?" and they led me into a big room of people and they said 'Surprise!' and it was very unexpected.
A Soldier's Child is a national organization that supports children of military personnel who died in combat through birthday celebrations, mentorship programs, scholarships and more.
Mariah Airey's father died when she was 18 months old. He served in Afghanistan as an airman.
She told "Inside Edition" that from what she knows from the stories she's heard, her father was a very caring, kind, considerate person who always had a smile on his face.
"As a mother, it's just amazing to have that support for your child and have mentors that they look up to who are very fun to be around and are great examples for them to follow," Mariah's mother, Stephanie Airey, told "Inside Edition."
