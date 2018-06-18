Thrills, games, concessions — something new is coming to the Nittany Mall

There are dragons in the parking of the Nittany Mall that can be tamed for the price of a $20 wrist band.
Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment will make a four day stopover in State College starting Wednesday, with setup underway on Monday. The company spends the months of March through October bringing their selection of rides, games and attractions up and down the East Coast.
Lucky for fans of the Tilt-A-Whirl, State College was smack dab in the middle of Philadelphia and the tour's next stop in Northwest Pennsylvania.
"We figured since we had four days off why not just set the rides up," marketing, media and public relations representative Charlie Belknap said.
He estimates that there will be about 15 rides in total plus other games, a carousel for the kids and a Mardi Gras glasshouse. There's also a a ride called Speed — it involves spinning cars — that stands at 100 feet tall.
"The people in this area, some of these rides they'll never experience," Belknap said.
Visitors can show a receipt from any of the stores or restaurants inside the mall issued during the four days of the carnival to get $5 off the price of a wristband.
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and close each night at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. depending on the weather and the size of the crowd.
Visitors to the carnival should plan their route accordingly — East College Avenue in front of the mall, from the Shiloh Road intersection to the "Y" with Benner Pike is closed due a sinkhole. With repair work underway Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has not provided an update on when the road will reopen.
