The sinkhole is repaired and East College Avenue is reopened, PennDOT says

East College Avenue in front of the Nittany Mall is reopened and the sinkhole is repaired, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson said Tuesday.
The 4-by-5 foot sinkhole that opened up Sunday in the middle of East College Avenue near its intersection with Shiloh Road has been filled in with concrete and stone, according to PennDOT.
That section of East College Avenue, which had been close from the Shiloh Road intersection to the "Y" with Benner Pike, has been paved over and is reopened.
