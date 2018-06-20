Construction on a new high-rise is starting soon — that means traffic changes in the area

Construction of a new 12-story, 145-feet tall building in downtown State College will require altering traffic patterns on four roadways surrounding it.
State College Borough Council on Monday approved these changes unanimously for development of the high-rise at the Garner Street lot.
Jonathan Friedman, property co-owner, said construction is likely to begin sometime between the end of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and the start of Penn State's fall semester.
Construction is expected to take up to two years.
Here are the new traffic patterns you'll encounter in the area:
- Closure of one-half of Calder Way along the length of the property, with traffic one way from Garner Street to Hiester Street
- Closure of one lane of Hiester Street, with one-way traffic heading south from Calder Way to Beaver Avenue; two lanes will remain open on Hiester from College Avenue to Calder Way; on-street parking between Calder Way and Beaver Avenue will be eliminated during project construction
- Traffic on Beaver Avenue will be shifted to allow for placement of a protected pedestrian walkway (PennDOT approval is required for traffic pattern changes on Beaver Avenue)
- Closure of one lane of Garner Street with a shift of traffic to the east while maintaining two-way traffic
- Sidewalks contiguous to the property will be closed, with barriers adjacent to the site for safety; sidewalk detour signage will be posted to direct pedestrians to cross at appropriate locations
The mixed-use development is slated to include more than 33,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 238,000 square feet of residential. It will have 824 beds in 247 units, according to plans submitted to the borough. The development will also house a 17,960-square-foot community center for Penn State Hillel. The project’s developer is CA Student Living, which is also constructing The Rise at State College at 532 E. College Ave. The property owners are the Friedman family and Hillel Foundation for Jewish Campus Life.
