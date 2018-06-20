Have you received a call from the Centre County Sheriff's Office? It might be a scam

The Centre County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.
Several people have reported receiving a phone call from the Centre County Sheriff's Office number from a man with a heavy accent who says his name is Justin Richards, a release from the sheriff's office said.
The caller reportedly goes on to tell the person on the other end of the line that they are wanted in “Bellafonte” for a civil court hearing.
Sheriff Bryan Sampsel said these types of phone scams are fairly common, and the public should be aware of them.
Sampsel said the sheriff's office does not call people for those types of matters or ask for bank account information over the phone. People should not give the callers any personal information, bank account numbers or money orders, or purchase any money cards, the release said.
Anyone who is unsure whether or not a call is a scam is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 355-6803 or their local law enforcement office.
