Another Nittany Mall fixture will call it quits at the end of the month

Looks like you'll have to engrave your own gifts this wedding season.
The Things Remembered location in the Nittany Mall will close by the end of the month. An email went out to customers on Wednesday announcing that the store would be shutting its doors in the glorious blaze of a 50 percent off all merchandise sale.
As a nationwide chain, Things Remembered has more that 450 locations in 43 states that sell picture frames, jewelery, wine glasses and other keepsakes that customers might choose have engraved with a personalized message.
The State College location joins Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Bon-Ton and Garfield's Restaurant and Pub on the list of other Nittany Mall fixtures that have closed this year.
