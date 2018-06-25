A new restaurant is coming to the former Citizens Bank building on West College Avenue

You'll still be able to make withdrawals at 122 W. College Ave., but good luck finding someone who's able to make change for a milkshake.
The site of the former Citizens Bank building will be turned into another link in the BRGR restaurant chain by the first of next year. Specializing in gourmet burgers and handmade shakes, the eatery is owned and operated by the S+P Restaurant Group and has four locations in Pittsburgh and another in Cranberry.
"We're excited to be moving into State College and are thrilled to have found such a great space for BRGR. We look forward to bringing our gourmet burgers and handmade shakes to everyone there," owner Rick Stern said.
Patrons can order one of the restaurant's signature burgers or craft their own from a long list of traditional (mushrooms) and not-so-traditional (peanut butter) toppings. The menu also features a variety of salads and dishes like barbecue pulled pork, fried pickles and short rib grilled cheese.
