Laura Leininger tries on sunglasses at the Charlotte Russe store at the Gilroy Premium Outlets in Gilroy, California, in June 2003.
State College

This teen retailer in Nittany Mall will close this week

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

June 25, 2018 11:41 AM

It's a tough time to be a mannequin at the Nittany Mall.

Charlotte Russe — a clothing store geared toward women in their teens and 20s — will close up shop on Wednesday. The retail outlet is located near Planet Fitness toward the side of the mall formerly anchored by Sears.

Last week, lovers of engraved picture frames and wine glasses took a hit when Things Remembered announced that it would also be ceasing operations at its Nittany Mall location by the end of the month.

The Charlotte Russe brand has been in business since 1975.

