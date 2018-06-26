Hog father's has closed, but another local restaurant will open up in its spot

So here's a bit of good news/bad news for people who love barbecue but also wouldn't say no to the right cheesesteak.
Hog father's Old Fashioned BBQ closed its doors at 1669 North Atherton St. in State College for the last time on Sunday. As of Monday afternoon all of the signage had been removed from outside its spot next to Jack's Beer Shop, which means no more ribs, brisket or chili mac and cheese.
That's the bad news. The good news: Hog father's is working on leasing a new State College location.
"We are going to re-open," said Glenn Kunig, owner/operator of Hog father's. "We are still catering out of Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Grays Woods... There is no way whatsoever we are not going to re-open. I can't stress that enough.
"Our customers are great, the market is awesome, and our connection with the community is unbelievable," he added.
More good news, at least about that site, is that Bradley's Cheesesteaks & Hoagies will open its second location at the address — possibly as soon as August.
As the name would suggest, Bradley's menu includes a variety of cheesesteaks and hoagies in addition to salads, hot dogs and a selection of diet-busting side dishes. Owner Ben Lippincott said that a second location — the first is on South Pugh Street in downtown State College — has been in the works for a while.
"I've been looking and looking but couldn't find a spot," Lippincott said.
The North Atherton location is an opportunity for Lippincott to address a segment of the cheesesteak-adoring public that doesn't venture downtown too often.
"The non-college-aged market has been underserved by us," Lippincott said.
(This story has been updated to include Kunig's comments.)
