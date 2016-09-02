State College water main changes traffic

Water work will be changing traffic patterns next week.
State College Water Authority announced Friday that it would be replacing a water main on West Aaron Drive from Martin Street to North Atherton Street starting on Tuesday. The work will take about four weeks.
According to the authority, traffic patterns will be changed on West Aaron Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during that time.
Traffic will be blocked on West Aaron Drive from Martin Street to North Atherton Street. Vehicles will be detoured to North Atherton Street or Blue Course Drive using Martin Street. One way traffic will be maintained on West Aaron Drive from North Atherton Street to Martin Street. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible.
