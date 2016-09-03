Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea to campaign in State College

One Clinton will be in State College soon.
The Clinton campaign confirmed Saturday that Chelsea Clinton will visit State College at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. She plans to be at the State College Pennsylvania Democrats office, which is located at 112 W. Foster Ave. for an organizing event.
It is the first time Chelsea Clinton will make a public appearance since the Democratic National Convention. Clinton will also attend events in Carlisle and Scranton on Wednesday and Thursday.
Chelsea Clinton, on the campaign trail, has discussed her mom’s defense and expansion of women’s rights, her mother’s policies and has argued that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency. She plans to discuss voter registration in State College.
Guests are asked to RSVP for the event at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/G6MPL47TZR27YRTT/.
Comments