Local church offers alternative tailgate

There’s a different kind of tailgate going on the day of Penn State home football games this year.
And it’s located at Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, Lemont.
Pastor Ed Preston said he doesn’t think it attracts much of the football crowd, but the dinners the church hosts called “Football Suppers” are held every Saturday there is a Penn State home football game.
And they started Saturday evening.
“Football Suppers” started more than 30 years ago
It’s a tradition that began more than 30 years ago as a way to fundraise for new church equipment.
“Some of it still gets reinvested in equipment — we bought an extra convection oven, but it also just goes into the general fund to help with possible future needs,” he said. “We just paid off a building project four years ago, so we don’t have any major payments right now, but it helps with various church ministries and other mission projects.”
Dinners are held 4 to 7 p.m. every Saturday of a home Penn State football game
Each dinner is from 4 to 7 p.m. regardless of game time, and meals are served family style.
“If you come then we usually say you’re probably going to be sitting next to someone new,” Preston said.
Dinners usually include roast beef, or turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, dessert and beverages.
It cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 11, and children ages 4 and younger are free.
More recently, takeout has been a popular option.
“What we’re noticing is that if it’s an early football kickoff, people come for dinner, and if it’s a later kick off, then people are coming for lunch,” Preston said. “About 50 percent of that is takeout so they can get their meals and go.”
And kickoff times, he said, doesn’t affect the dinner crowd.
Preston said each event gets 200 to 300 people.
“It’s usually a pretty good turnout,” he said.
A group of volunteers plan the dinner events about a year in advance.
“They start evaluating the year as soon after the season ends,” Preston said. “They have it down to a science, but are always tweaking things like, are we efficient in getting drinks out? And what do we need to do better?”
Preston said that last year was “a killer” because of five consecutive home games, but with a football schedule this year that’s more spread out, the dinners, he said, will run more smoothly.
“I think we’re going to have a good year,” Preston said.
For more information
visit www.mtnittanyumc.org or call the church at 237-3549
