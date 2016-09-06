3 men steal school bus, police say

Three are facing theft charges after allegedly taking a school bus in Clinton County.
Mackenzie Geyer, 18, of Jersey Shore; Brian Stabley, 18, of Loganton; and Quintin Titus, 21, of Beech Creek were arraigned before District Judge Joseph Sanders for their alleged role in the theft of a school bus between Aug. 18-19 from Mom’s Inc. in Wayne Township.
The three face felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to court documents. Preliminary hearings for Geyer and Stabley are scheduled for Sept. 13.
