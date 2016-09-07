Graduating Quehanna Boot Camp inmates take away ‘integrity,’ ‘discipline’

“Attention on deck!”
The inmates stood by their immaculate bunks, crisply dressed in brown pants and highly polished black boots. Blue vests covered the brown uniform shirts or white dress shirts with brown ties. Three gold vests stood out in the crowd.
Three women were prepared to graduate from Quehanna Boot Camp.
“Ma’am, yes, ma’am!” the roomful of female inmates shouted to Superintendent Mary Natoli with one voice.
Graduation day rolls around at Quehanna every six weeks or so, with a platoon of about 50 inmates spending six months having their criminal walls broken down and their will to succeed built back up.
It’s not a sentence. It’s a choice. The state Department of Corrections boot camp program, in its 24th year, isn’t for everyone. It’s voluntary, and not everyone who chooses it stays through to the end. On Wednesday, 38 men and four women walked across the floor to the applause of their families, spines straight, shoulders back, radiating the pride of fulfilling their goal.
Talk to the inmates on their blocks, and they still stand ramrod-stiff, the newly imposed structure surrounding them like an Army blanket.
What are they taking away from Quehanna?
“Integrity,” said a woman from Mississippi. She was about two hours away from walking out of the building with an ear-to-ear grin.
For a man in another block, the lesson isn’t about what is being demanded, but what he is now demanding of himself.
“It’s about discipline,” he said. “It’s complete control of body and emotions.”
In the hallways, cadence-singing, quick-marching groups shout “Hoo-rah!” as they move from place to place. Inmates moving individually follow the same businesslike, respectful rules, stopping to acknowledge Natoli and drill instructors and await permission to move on.
It isn’t something they resent. In the library, a number of inmates awaiting a chance to rejoin the world outside didn’t just talk about what they were getting back. They acknowledged they were getting there with help.
“The DI’s really care,” said one man whose addiction issues are among his battles.
He knows drill instructors. He is a veteran. But the people, he said, made the difference.
“I’ve been to rehab. It didn’t compare to what is here at the boot camp,” he said.
He didn’t just learn, he said. He found trust in the staff that let him help others. After having trouble concentrating on “knowledge manuals,” he brought the drill instructors an idea to turn them into a “Jeopardy!”-style learning game. They encouraged him to run with the plan. He took that show of support and spent four months developing the game, which will be used with other platoons long after he is gone.
That woman from Mississippi echoed the message of support.
“The staff is amazing,” she said. “Maj. (Frazier) Blake came in early to run with us females. He didn’t have to. He did it to encourage us.”
The boot camp program is not something everyone can do. You have to be between 18 and 40, and you have to have a certain kind of criminal record. Most of the inmates have drug and alcohol issues. Many have done stints in other jails or prisons. The program gives them a chance to do six months instead of two years, finishing the rest of their sentence on a guaranteed parole.
One man looking at an October release was recycled.
“I had some problems. I wasn’t taking it seriously,” he said.
So he got held back to do some more time at camp, and that’s a responsibility he takes on himself, not blaming the staff the way some might.
“I’ve been living wrong so long. It’s time to live right,” said one inmate.
That might explain why boot camp inmates are less likely to return to prison than their traditional counterparts. While a U.S. Department of Justice 10-year study said that boot camps produced good short-term results but didn’t really impact recidivism, Pennsylvania has seen better success with a 6.3 percent better record for Quehanna.
“They won’t let you give up here,” said that man who got recycled. “This gave me the opportunity to fix my life.”
And that woman from Mississippi?
She is getting the opportunity to go home. The staff didn’t just help her work through her issues and challenges in Pennsylvania. They worked with her to sort out overlapping legal problems in her home state.
“I’m leaving her with more self-esteem,” she said. “There’s no limit to how far you can go.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
