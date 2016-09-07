Quehanna Boot Camp staff strive to put inmates on new path

Some members of the staff at Quehanna Boot Camp just can’t be ignored.
There’s the blazing red shirts, with “Drill Instructor” emblazoned across the back.
There is also the resounding shouting.
“Atten-hut!”
It stops every inmate in range like a pause button, except for the unison call-back of “Sir, yes, sir!” “
At some county, state or federal facilities, while “correction” might be the name of the department, trust is in short supply and control is the goal.
At Quehanna, where inmates cycle through the program every six months, with graduations like the one that happened Wednesday coming every six weeks, there is never time to lose sight of a simple truth.
All of these inmates are going home soon.
From the day the inmates walk through the doors, drug and alcohol treatment specialists Jaime Rauch and Michelle Dunn are working to help them not just overcome their demon but establish goals.
So does the education staff. And the unit managers and program managers, all the way up to Superintendent Mary Natoli.
While most people were focused on getting ready for the graduation ceremony, from room to room, everyone was asking the same question.
“Did she pass?”
One of the four female inmates graduating had been working on her GED for months. She took the test twice and came up just a point or two short each time. Every staff member was on pins and needles waiting to see if her hard work paid off.
It did. At graduation, after every other GED was announced, she was called forward. The whole room applauded.
“We take our job seriously,” Natoli said. “It gives us a real opportunity and a great responsibility.”
Dunn said she isn’t sad to see inmates go. After all, they are going home and hopefully putting the lessons they learned, from job training to college applications and resume-building, to work.
What is rewarding are the calls. The staff says they regularly hear from those who have gone through the program and are succeeding.
“These things make a difference,” said corrections classification program manager Jim Stover.
One graduate, for example, called to say the job training, something that includes things like OSHA worksite safety, construction or fiber optics installation, paid off. He didn’t just get a job. He got a union job with a $25 an hour paycheck.
Another sends a Christmas card and has for seven years, letting them know that he is still staying on the path they helped him find.
It isn’t every inmate. Not all of them succeed. But more than half of them do, a better average than traditional prisons.
“We provide the opportunity, not the outcome,” Stover said.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments