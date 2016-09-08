One arrested in Labor Day weekend holdups

State College police have made an arrest related to a number of armed robberies reported over Labor Day weekend.
According to police, the investigation revealed two individuals were involved in the incidents — one individual took the belongings while a second individual waited in a car to make an escape.
Police arrested Toure Williams on Thursday in relation to the alleged crimes, police said. Williams was identified as the driver in the incidents. The car, identified as a Honda, has also been seized.
According to court documents, Williams was charged with three counts of felony robbery.
Police said they are still investigating the robberies and hope to make a second arrest soon.
